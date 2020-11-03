Russia will continue working with Turkey over Nagorno-Karabakh - foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 25, 2020. PREUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said Moscow would continue working with Turkey to stop the military confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh from unravelling, the RIA news agency cited him as saying.

Russia is considering an Iranian proposal for ending the conflict in the mountain enclave between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces after three ceasefires failed to halt fighting that is now in its sixth week.