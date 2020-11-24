Leaders of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan discuss peacekeepers' work in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin discussed the work of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region during phone calls with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

They also discussed humanitarian assistance for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and economic issues as well as the unblocking of transport communications in the region, the Kremlin added in a statement.