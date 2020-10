FILE PHOTO: An interior view shows a damaged house following recent shelling in the settlement of Shosh in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The defence ministry of the ethnic Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday it had recorded another 37 deaths among its military, pushing the toll to 710 since fighting with Azerbaijan’s forces erupted on Sept. 27, Interfax news agency reported.