Trump says violence in Nagorno-Karabahk region 'disappointing'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said violence over Nagorno-Karabakh after a Washington-brokered ceasefire collapsed was “disappointing,” expressing optimism that the two sides would work things out but offering no other details.

“Yes, disappointing when you see that,” he told reporters at the White House. “That’s what happens when you have...countries that have been going at it for a long time. It’ll get back together.”

Armenia acknowledged overnight that Nagorno-Karabakh forces had withdrawn from a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border, an apparent military gain for Azerbaijan. The two sides accused each other of striking targets outside Nagorno-Karabakh itself in defiance of the truce brokered over the weekend.