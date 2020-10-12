Aliyev says does not know when talks with Armenia to start, but Turkey should be involved

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev speaks during an address to the nation in Baku, Azerbaijan October 9, 2020. Official web-site of President of Azerbaijan/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday he did not know when talks with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute would start, but that Turkey should involved in a the solution process, as pressure mounted on a fragile ceasefire between the warring sides.

On Monday, Azeri and Armenian forces accused each other of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, days after a humanitarian ceasefire intended to stop the heaviest fighting over the enclave for more than 25 years.

Aliyev said the Minsk group, formed to mediate the conflict and led by France, Russia and the United States, was biased, and that Turkey, which he described as a global power due to its involvment Syria, Libya and other international conflicts, must be involved in the solution process.

“Turkey is also a member of the Minsk group, why shouldn’t it be among the co-chairs? Even if many Western countries do not want to accept it, Turkey’s word is big, it’s fully independent,” he said.