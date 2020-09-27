Armenian PM warns against any Turkish involvement in conflict with Azerbaijan

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) hold a joint news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the international community on Sunday to ensure that Turkey does not involve itself in Armenia’s conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, trading barbs with Ankara.

Turkey, an Azeri ally, had earlier sharply criticised Armenia after clashes between Armenian and Azeri forces broke out in the morning, saying Yerevan was an obstacle to peace and vowing to continue its support for Baku.

Pashinyan said Turkey’s behaviour could have destructive consequences for the South Caucasus and neighbouring regions.

Both sides, which fought a war in the 1990s, reported fatalities. Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region that is inside Azerbaijan but is run by ethnic Armenians, declared martial law and mobilised its male population.

The military command of Azerbaijan proposed to the command of the Armenian garrison located in the settlement of Agdere to lay down its arms and surrender, Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said in a statement. The armed forces of Nagorno-Karabakh described the statement as disinformation.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Sunday it was concerned about the humanitarian impact of the conflict escalation and called on the sides “to take all measures necessary to ensure that civilian life and infrastructure is respected and protected”.