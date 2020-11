Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev gestures as he addresses the nation during his visit at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azerbaijan November 8, 2020. Official web-site of President of Azerbaijan/Handout via REUTERS

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that Turkey will take part in a peace-keeping process in the Nagorno-Karabakh region following a Russia-mediated deal with Armenia to stop military hostilities.

Russia has already started sending its peace keepers to the region.