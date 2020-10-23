Turkey's Erdogan hopes to work with Russia in Nagorno-Karabakh solution

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has as much right to be in the solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding that he hoped Ankara and Moscow could work on a solution together.
Speaking to reporters, Erdogan also said Azerbaijan had a righteous demand that Turkey be included in the negotiations. World powers want to prevent the fighting sparking a wider war that draws in Turkey and Russia.
Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ece Toksabay
