Turkey's Erdogan hopes to work with Russia in Nagorno-Karabakh solution

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after attending Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has as much right to be in the solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding that he hoped Ankara and Moscow could work on a solution together.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan also said Azerbaijan had a righteous demand that Turkey be included in the negotiations. World powers want to prevent the fighting sparking a wider war that draws in Turkey and Russia.