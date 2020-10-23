Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Turkey's Erdogan hopes to work with Russia in Nagorno-Karabakh solution

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after attending Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has as much right to be in the solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding that he hoped Ankara and Moscow could work on a solution together.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan also said Azerbaijan had a righteous demand that Turkey be included in the negotiations. World powers want to prevent the fighting sparking a wider war that draws in Turkey and Russia.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up