Azeri president says Turkey should be in Nagorno-Karabakh talks

ANKARA (Reuters) - Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that Turkey should be involved in talks on the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and that the conflict cannot be solved without Ankara’s involvement.
In an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk, Aliyev also said that Turkish F-16 jets were in Azerbaijan, but that they were not being used in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces.
Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.