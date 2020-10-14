Azeri president says Turkey should be in Nagorno-Karabakh talks

FILE PHOTO: Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev speaks during an address to the nation in Baku, Azerbaijan October 9, 2020. Official web-site of President of Azerbaijan/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that Turkey should be involved in talks on the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and that the conflict cannot be solved without Ankara’s involvement.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk, Aliyev also said that Turkish F-16 jets were in Azerbaijan, but that they were not being used in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces.