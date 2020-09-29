U.N. Security Council concerned by clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, U.S., September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council expressed concern on Tuesday about clashes over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh that threaten spiral into all-out war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

After a closed-door discussion on the issue by the 15-member council, they “expressed concern over reports of large scale military actions along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone” and “strongly condemn the use of force.”

“Security Council members voiced support for the call by the Secretary General on the sides to immediately stop fighting, de-escalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay,” the council said in a statement.