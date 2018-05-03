Armenian traffic cop robs bank, shoots dead security guard

YEREVAN (Reuters) - A senior traffic police officer in the Armenian capital Yerevan shot and killed a security guard and injured two other people when he robbed a branch of the British HSBC bank on Thursday, police said.

Police officers stand guard after a shooting incident at a branch of HSBC bank in Yerevan, Armenia, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Police named the gunman as Daniel Danielyan, the head of a traffic police unit.

“The robber, armed with a knife, grenade and a gun, broke in the bank and injured two employees. One of them died,” the police said in a statement.

“The person, who committed the robbery, stole the money and fled. But he did not manage to run far away.”

Reuters was unable to reach Danielyan.

Armenia has been on edge in recent weeks after street protests against the government prompted the resignation of the prime minister.