Armenian traffic cop robs bank, two killed

YEREVAN (Reuters) - A senior traffic police officer in the Armenian capital Yerevan shot and killed a security guard and injured two other people - one of whom died of his wounds hours later - when he robbed a branch of the British HSBC bank on Thursday, police said.

Police officers stand guard after a shooting incident at a branch of HSBC bank in Yerevan, Armenia, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

“The robber, armed with a knife, grenade and a gun, broke into the bank and injured two employees. One of them died,” the police said in a statement.

“The person, who committed the robbery, stole the money and fled. But he did not manage to run far away.”

Hours later police said that one of the wounded men, a policeman, died in hospital.

Slideshow (3 Images)

“Unfortunately, doctors could not save life of wounded policeman,” police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan posted on his Facebook page.

Police named the gunman as Daniel Danielyan, who heads a traffic police unit.

Reuters was unable to reach Danielyan.

Armenia has been in upheaval after street protests against the government prompted the resignation of the prime minister.