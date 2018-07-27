FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 8:55 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Armenian ex-president Kocharyan detained after court ruling: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - An Armenian court ordered former President Robert Kocharyan should be detained on Friday on charges of usurping power, Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Orbelyan said.

Kocharyan, who served as Armenia’s second president from 1998 to 2008, was in court and taken into custody, the lawyer added.

Investigators have charged Kocharyan with attempting to overthrow the constitutional order after 2008 elections, when his ally Serzh Sarksyan was elected his successor.

Kocharyan has dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Andrew Heavens

