FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 9, 2018 / 7:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Armenian capital's mayor resigns after national change of power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - The mayor of the Armenian capital Yerevan resigned on Monday, two months after his party was ousted from national power following weeks of mass protests against corruption and cronyism.

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was elected prime minister by parliament on May 8. He then appointed allies and supporters to his cabinet and submitted a new government program, which was approved by parliament in June.

Taron Margaryan, an influential member of the former ruling Republican Party, resigned as Yerevan mayor, a post he had held since November 2011. Margaryan did not explain in a statement why he had stepped down.

Several street protests had been held since Pashinyan took office to demand Margaryan’s resignation.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.