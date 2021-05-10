Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Armenia's parliament takes step to trigger snap election - report

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia’s parliament failed to elect a prime minister for the second time on Monday, triggering its own dissolution in a final step towards an early election likely in June, Russia’s TASS news agency reported citing a livestream from parliament.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was swept to power in pro-democracy protests in 2018, resigned last month to run in an early election after facing criticism over his handling of last year’s conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up