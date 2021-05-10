Armenia's parliament takes step to trigger snap election - report

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia’s parliament failed to elect a prime minister for the second time on Monday, triggering its own dissolution in a final step towards an early election likely in June, Russia’s TASS news agency reported citing a livestream from parliament.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was swept to power in pro-democracy protests in 2018, resigned last month to run in an early election after facing criticism over his handling of last year’s conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.