Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks during a parliament session in Yerevan, Armenia November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Armenia triggered an early parliamentary election on Thursday after they failed again to elect a new prime minister.

Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said last month he was resigning from his post to allow for the dissolution of parliament and an early election.