Armenian parliament to elect new PM on May 1: parliament website

YEREVAN (Reuters) - The Armenian parliament will elect the country’s new prime minister on May 1, according to a statement posted on the parliament’s website on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sarksyan (L) meets with opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Armenia, which has been gripped by a political crisis for two weeks, is then expected to hold new parliamentary elections.

Serzh Sarksyan quit as prime minister on Monday.

“Armenia is starting a new chapter in its history,” Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said in a statement.