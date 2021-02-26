Kremlin says Armenia should comply with Karabakh ceasefire agreements despite crisis

Slideshow ( 2 images )

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday said Armenia should comply with agreements reached with Azerbaijan after last year’s Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, despite the political upheaval in Armenia, with the army on Thursday demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan quit.

Thousands rallied behind Pashinyan after the army’s written demand plunged the impoverished former Soviet republic of less than 3 million into a new political crisis in what he said was an attempted coup.