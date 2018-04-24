FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 9:32 AM / in an hour

Kremlin: We don't regard tumult in Armenia as Ukraine-style revolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it did not regard political tumult in Armenia, a close Russian ally, as a Ukraine-style revolution and was pleased that the situation there appeared stable for now.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The Kremlin was speaking a day after Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sarksyan resigned after almost two weeks of mass street protests that plunged the ex-Soviet republic into political crisis.

“For now we see that the situation is not unfolding in a destabilizing way which is a cause for satisfaction,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

“We hope that order and stability will be maintained in the country and that the outlines of a consensus political configuration will appear in the near future.”

When asked if the Kremlin regarded the events as a revolution, Peskov said he would not draw parallels with what happened in Ukraine in 2014 when big protests brought about a change in power that shifted the country away from Russia’s orbit toward the West.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

