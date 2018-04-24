Armenia's acting PM calls on president to organize meeting with opposition

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia’s acting prime minister, Karen Karapetyan, called on the president meet with the opposition after previous talks planned for Wednesday were canceled.

“Being concerned by the current situation ... I’m calling on president to organize the meeting ... with the participation of parliamentary and non-parliamentary political forces,” Karapetyan said in a statement posted on his website.

Talks were initially planned for Wednesday after the resignation of prime minister Serzh Sarksyan on Monday following almost two weeks of street protests that plunged the impoverished ex-Soviet republic into political crisis.