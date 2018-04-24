FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 24, 2018 / 10:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Armenia's acting PM calls on president to organize meeting with opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia’s acting prime minister, Karen Karapetyan, called on the president meet with the opposition after previous talks planned for Wednesday were canceled.

“Being concerned by the current situation ... I’m calling on president to organize the meeting ... with the participation of parliamentary and non-parliamentary political forces,” Karapetyan said in a statement posted on his website.

Talks were initially planned for Wednesday after the resignation of prime minister Serzh Sarksyan on Monday following almost two weeks of street protests that plunged the impoverished ex-Soviet republic into political crisis.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.