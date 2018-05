Armenia's acting finance minister quits post: RIA news agency

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia’s acting finance minister Vardan Aramyan said on Thursday he had quit his post before the formation of a new government under newly elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

Aramyan served as finance minister in the previous government led by former president Serzh Sarksyan, who stood down on April 23 following weeks of mass protests against corruption and cronyism in the ex-Soviet republic.

Opposition leader Pashinyan had led those protests. He was elected prime minister by the Armenian parliament earlier this week.