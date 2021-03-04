Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Armenian opposition says talks with PM over snap election unsuccessful: Ifax

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivers a speech during a rally held by his supporters in Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia March 1, 2021. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Talks between the Armenian opposition and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to hold a snap parliamentary election have failed so far, the Interfax news agency cited an opposition parliamentary faction leader as saying on Thursday.

Pashinyan, who faces a political crisis and a call from the army to leave power, said earlier this week he was open to holding a snap election, but only if the opposition agreed to certain conditions.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Alex Richardson

