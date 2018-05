YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia’s parliament elected protest leader Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister on Tuesday after weeks of protests forced his predecessor out.

Supporters of Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan gather in Republic Square as parliament holds a session to elect a new prime minister in Yerevan, Armenia May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan

Fifty-nine lawmakers in the 105-seat legislature voted for Pashinyan, giving him the majority needed for the post. Last week a majority of lawmakers rejected his candidacy.