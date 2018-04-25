Armenian president to start talks to try to resolve political crisis

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said on Wednesday he would start talks with political forces to try and resolve the political crisis in the country.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian attends a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks, at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan, Armenia April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

“I am starting consultations with parliamentary and non-parliamentary representatives to discuss the situation that has been come about in the country and a way out of it,” Sarkissian said in a statement.

Meanwhile police moved into the center of the capital Yerevan as protesters gathered to demonstrate against the country’s ruling elite, witnesses said.