May 8, 2018 / 8:01 AM / in 16 minutes

Armenian ruling party to vote for PM nominee: lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia’s governing Republican Party will provide the additional votes needed to elect a prime minister during a parliamentary vote on Tuesday, a Republican Party lawmaker told Reuters.

Opposition politician Nikol Pashinyan is the only nominee in the vote in parliament.

“By the end of the parliamentary session Armenia will have a prime minister. The Republican Party’s votes will go towards making up for any votes missing from the 53 needed for the election of a prime minister,” member of parliament Samvel Farmanyan said.

Pashinyan, a former journalist, has led weeks of anti-government demonstrations, prompting the prime minister to resign.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe

