FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 25, 2018 / 4:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Armenian opposition bloc to nominate protest leader Pashinyan as PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia’s opposition bloc said on Wednesday it would nominate protest opposition leader, Nikol Pashinyan, to be the country’s next prime minister, one of its members, Edmon Marukyan, told Reuters.

“Pashinyan has the people’s trust. I don’t think there will be any problems, and taking this situation into account, lawmakers will vote for his candidacy,” he said.

Marukyan spoke after police took up positions in the center of the Armenian capital as tens of thousands of people protested against the ruling elite.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.