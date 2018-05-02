FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 3:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Armenian culture minister resigns after meeting with protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia’s acting Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan resigned from his post on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the minister said, as a political crisis continued to engulf the small ex-Soviet state.

The announcement came immediately after a meeting between Amiryan and several activists who had been demonstrating outside the ministry, calling on him to join the protests that have swept the country in recent weeks and led to the resignation of the prime minister.

Amiryan’s spokeswoman did not provide a reason for his resignation.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Catherine Evans

