FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 2, 2018 / 10:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Armenian president calls for talks to resolve crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian president Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday called for talks to take place this week to resolve the political crisis that has engulfed the small ex-Soviet state since protests led to the prime minister’s resignation last week.

“I deeply regret that the political crisis continues despite the fact that everyone is talking about how dangerous it is for the future of the country,” Sarkissian said, in a statement published by his press service.

“I call for consultations to be continued this coming week, to find a way out of the crisis,” he said.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.