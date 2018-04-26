FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 26, 2018 / 3:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Putin to acting Armenian PM: Solve your political crisis via legal means - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told Karen Karapetyan, Armenia’s acting prime minister, that a political crisis in his country should be solved only via legal means, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the historical Space Pavilion opened after a renovation at the the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) on the Cosmonautics Day in Moscow, Russia April 12, 2018. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

Putin gave him the advice in a phone call.

Armenia, a close Russian ally, is in the middle of a political crisis after two weeks of anti-government protests and the resignation of Serzh Sarksyan as prime minister on Monday.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.