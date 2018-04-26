Putin to acting Armenian PM: Solve your political crisis via legal means - agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told Karen Karapetyan, Armenia’s acting prime minister, that a political crisis in his country should be solved only via legal means, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.

Putin gave him the advice in a phone call.

Armenia, a close Russian ally, is in the middle of a political crisis after two weeks of anti-government protests and the resignation of Serzh Sarksyan as prime minister on Monday.