Armenian opposition leader calls rally for Wednesday

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan called on supporters to stage a rally on Wednesday after talks with ruling Republican Party planned were canceled.

Talks were initially planned for Wednesday after the resignation of prime minister Serzh Sarksyan on Monday following almost two weeks of street protests that plunged the impoverished ex-Soviet republic into political crisis.

“The Republican Party is thinking about taking advantage of Serzh Sarksyan’s resignation and wants to keep power,” Pashinyan said in a video appeal posted on his Facebook page.

“We can’t agree on the appointment this party’s representative as prime minister and we can’t allow this corrupted system to continue existence.”