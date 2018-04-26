FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 12:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Armenian foreign minister meets Russian counterpart for talks: Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks in Moscow on Thursday with his Armenian counterpart Eduard Nalbandian, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Armenia is a close Russian ally and a political crisis there has seen tens of thousands of people take to the streets in anti-government protests in the last two weeks forcing the resignation of Serzh Sarksyan as prime minister on Monday.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

