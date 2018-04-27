Acting Armenian PM says opposition is monopolizing political process: Shant TV

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia’s acting prime minister Karen Karapetyan said on Friday that the opposition was monopolizing the political process, as anti-government protests continued to engulf the small south Caucasus nation.

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan (C) takes part in a procession while protesting against the ruling elite during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Armenia, a close ally of Russia, faces political crisis after two weeks of protests against the ruling elite led to the resignation of Serzh Sarksyan as prime minister on Monday.

“We should understand which political forces will lead the country to better future,” Karapetyan told independent television channel Shant TV.