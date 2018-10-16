FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 4:14 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Armenian PM resigns in order for snap election to be held

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday he was resigning from his post in order for parliament to be dissolved and an early election held.

FILE PHOTO: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives for a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The former opposition leader swept to power in May amid protests. There have not been parliamentary elections since the revolution and Pashinyan has said parliament’s composition does not reflect the country’s political reality.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze and Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

