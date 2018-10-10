Armenian PM to resign for early election

PARIS (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday he would tender his resignation in the coming days in preparation for an early election in December.

FILE PHOTO: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Pashinyan, the former opposition leader, became prime minister in May after the Republican Party was toppled following weeks of mass protests against corruption and cronyism. He submitted a new government program and promised an early parliamentary election.

“Early elections should be held around Dec. 9-10, give or take a day. It will be in that timeframe so I will have to tender my resignation by Oct. 16,” Pashinyan told France 24 TV.