FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 1, 2018 / 5:03 PM / in 2 hours

Armenian opposition leader fails to win selection as PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan failed to secure a majority of votes in parliament to become prime minister on Tuesday after weeks of protests forced the previous holder of the post to step down.

Pashinyan, who was the only candidate for the post, had called on individual lawmakers to cross party lines and support him after the ruling Republican Party said that it would not vote for him.

Pashinyan received 45 votes, short of the 53 he needed to have a majority in the 105-seat legislature.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.