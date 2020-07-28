Business News
July 28, 2020 / 8:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Armenia central bank holds key refinancing rate unchanged at 4.5%

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged on Tuesday at 4.5%, the bank said in a statement.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate to 4.5% from 5% in June, to 5% from 5.25% in April and to 5.25% from 5.5% in March after holding it unchanged in January.

Armenia’s consumer price index dropped by 1.4% in June month-on-month, but rose 1.7% year-on-year. The central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on Sept. 15.

Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below