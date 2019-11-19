Germany's Aroundtown and TLG Immobilien agree on all share merger

(Reuters) - Germany’s TLG Immobilien (TLGG.DE) said on Tuesday it will merge with Aroundtown SA (AT1.DE) in an all-share transaction.

TLG shareholders will receive 3.6 Aroundtown shares for each TLG share, the company said in a statement.

Ouram Holding S.à r.l., TLG’s largest shareholder, has committed to tender its approximately 28% stake in TLG in the deal, the company said.

The combined company will have pre-tax improvements in funds from operations of 110 million euros to 139 million euros per year within five years post-merger, the statement added.