Deals
November 19, 2019 / 1:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's Aroundtown and TLG Immobilien agree on all share merger

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Germany’s TLG Immobilien (TLGG.DE) said on Tuesday it will merge with Aroundtown SA (AT1.DE) in an all-share transaction.

TLG shareholders will receive 3.6 Aroundtown shares for each TLG share, the company said in a statement.

Ouram Holding S.à r.l., TLG’s largest shareholder, has committed to tender its approximately 28% stake in TLG in the deal, the company said.

The combined company will have pre-tax improvements in funds from operations of 110 million euros to 139 million euros per year within five years post-merger, the statement added.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below