(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it had agreed to acquire Array Biopharma Inc for $10.64 billion, which will grant it access to its cancer drugs.

The cash deal for $48 per share of Array represents a premium of about 62% to the stock’s closing price on Friday.