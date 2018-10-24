Exclusive: CommScope in talks to buy Arris International - sources

(Reuters) - Telecommunications equipment maker CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM.O) is in talks to acquire set-top box maker Arris International Plc (ARRS.O), people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The negotiations are ongoing and there is no certainty a deal will be reached, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Arris and CommScope did not immediately respond to requests for comment.