Exclusive: CommScope in talks to buy Arris International - sources

(Reuters) - Telecommunications equipment maker CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM.O) is in talks to acquire set-top box maker Arris International Plc (ARRS.O), people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The negotiations are ongoing and there is no certainty a deal will be reached, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.
Arris and CommScope did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby