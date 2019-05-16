French group Arkema to buy U.S.-based ArrMaz in deal worth $570 million

PARIS (Reuters) - Arkema will buy U.S. company ArrMaz in a deal worth $570 million on an enterprise-value basis, which should boost the French specialty chemicals group’s earnings and strengthen its presence in the performance additives sector.

ArrMaz is a global leader in specialty surfactants for crop nutrition, mining and infrastructure markets with sales of $290 million and an 18% EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin.

The price of the company’s takeover of ArrMAZ was based on an enterprise value of $570 million, which corresponds to an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.8 times, Arkema said.

The takeover is expected to have an accretive impact on cash and earnings per share from the first year of integration, the French chemical manufacturer added.