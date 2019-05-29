Metals trader ArrowMetals to buy Frere family's AOT Holding

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss metals trader ArrowMetals AG has agreed to buy AOT Holding Ltd from Belgian billionaire Albert Frere’s family and employees of its trading unit, the firm said on Wednesday.

The transaction, for an undisclosed sum, is expected to close in a few weeks. AOT Holding owns trading firm AOT Energy, which is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

AOT Energy’s management and key employees have owned a 49% stake in AOT Holding since 2016, with the remainder staying with Frere, who died in December last year.

ArrowMetals said the acquisition would create a major new metals and energy trading platform. AOT had an annual turnover of $11 billion with over 100 employees, it said.

The combined firm will trade oil, refined products, coal, liquefied natural gas, natural gas, base and minor metals, ores, concentrates and ferroalloys.

Frere, who was Belgium’s richest man, founded Transcometal, the company that grew into AOT, in 1947.