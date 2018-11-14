Lifestyle
Marie Antoinette pearl and diamond pendant sells for $36.427 million: Sotheby's

FILE PHOTO: A natural pearl and diamond pendant once owned by Marie Antoinette is held by a model during a press preview ahead of the upcoming auction "Royal jewels from the Bourbon Parma Family" at Sotheby's in Geneva November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - A pearl and diamond pendant that belonged to French Queen Marie Antoinette sold for $36.427 million on Wednesday, Sotheby’s said, adding it was a world record for a pearl.

The star lot in its Geneva auction, the pendant sold for eight times more than the pre-sale estimate for all 100 jewels from the Bourbon Parma family, including 10 that belonged to the executed queen.

The bidding battle for the pendant lasted about 10 minutes.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet

