Marie Antoinette pearl and diamond pendant sells for $36.427 million: Sotheby's

FILE PHOTO: A natural pearl and diamond pendant once owned by Marie Antoinette is held by a model during a press preview ahead of the upcoming auction "Royal jewels from the Bourbon Parma Family" at Sotheby's in Geneva November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - A pearl and diamond pendant that belonged to French Queen Marie Antoinette sold for $36.427 million on Wednesday, Sotheby’s said, adding it was a world record for a pearl.

The star lot in its Geneva auction, the pendant sold for eight times more than the pre-sale estimate for all 100 jewels from the Bourbon Parma family, including 10 that belonged to the executed queen.

The bidding battle for the pendant lasted about 10 minutes.