'Wizard of Oz,' Miyazaki to star in LA Motion Picture museum

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - An immersive “Wizard of Oz” exhibit will greet visitors to the Motion Picture museum in Los Angeles when it opens after a long delay in late 2019, organizers said on Tuesday.

A pair of the ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the classic 1939 musical, along with costumes, props and exhibits about the behind the scenes making of “The Wizard of Oz”, will be installed in the lobby of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Hundreds of other movie memorabilia on show in the main “Where Dreams Are Made” exhibit will include a pair of doors from Rick’s Cafe from the movie “Casablanca” and the typewriter used to write Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.”

Museum director Kerry Brougher told reporters on Tuesday that the museum had several goals.

“We want to convey the emotional and imaginative power of film... We want to explore the impact of cinema on society and culture at large and most importantly, we need to ensure film’s history and its legacy for future generations.”

The $388 million museum in mid-town Los Angeles is spearheaded by the organizers of the Oscars and has been years in the planning.

Plans were first announced in 2012 with a projected 2016 opening but the project was plagued by building delays.

The 300,000-sq-foot museum, with two movie theaters and sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills, is now expected to open in about a year, museum officials said on Tuesday.

The work of Japanese master animator Hayao Miyazaki will be the subject of the museum’s first temporary exhibit, followed by one on African-American cinema from 1900 to 1970 that is scheduled for the fall of 2020.