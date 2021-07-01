U.S. software provider Articulate raises $1.5 billion in funding

(Reuters) - Software provider Articulate Global LLC said on Thursday it had raised $1.5 billion in funding, at a valuation of $3.75 billion.

The Series A funding round was led by New York-based equity firm General Atlantic and also saw participation from Blackstone Growth and ICONIQ Growth.

The proceeds will be used to expand footprint globally, New York-based Articulate said.

The company, which provides online training tools and e-learning authoring apps, has more than 106,000 customers, including organizations such as L’Oréal SA, CVS Health Corporation and Nestle S.A