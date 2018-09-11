McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike

ZURICH (Reuters) - One of the world’s largest bakery companies, Aryzta (ARYN.S), has agreed an underwriting deal with five banks, setting the stage for raising 800 million euros ($928.48 million) in new capital to strengthen its balance sheet.

FILE PHOTO: A cheesy champignon angus burger is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Shares in the maker of McDonald’s (MCD.N) burger buns to Otis Spunkmeyer cookies rose as much as 8 percent after the company named BofA Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and UBS (UBSG.S) as lead managers, and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), JP Morgan (JPM.N) and HSBC Bank plc (HSBA.L) as joint global coordinators of its capital raising.

The Swiss-Irish company has warned on its at least three times since 2017 due to rising distribution and labor costs in North America, problems with undocumented workers at a U.S. bakery, high butter prices and weak consumer spending in some European markets, particularly Britain following its vote to leave the European Union.

Aryzta, which said last month it needed a cash infusion following a net loss of more than 1 billion euros in 2017, also said on Tuesday it had won the consent of a majority of its lenders to amend an existing facilities agreement.

As part of the deal the company’s net debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) covenant will rise to 5.75 times, from 4.0 times for January 2019 and to 5.25 times for July 2019 from 3.5 times.

Analyst Andreas von Arx of Baader Helvea said the deal with banks and lenders “shows Aryzta is making progress toward the capital increase” and helped t reduce uncertainty.

“The amended credit conditions should provide the flexibility to execute on the turnaround measures,” von Arx wrote in a note to investors.

Even so, he is sticking with his “hold” rating, as Aryzta has failed repeatedly to deliver on priorities of selling assets or stabilizing results. “For the time being there remain too many unknowns to credibly forecast a mid-term valuation,” he said.

The shares are down more than 75 percent this year.

RAISING DOUGH

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Toland, whose company also makes Cuisine de France bread, is still hoping to unload at least 450 million euros in assets, including its France-based Picard frozen food unit acquired during an ill-fated buying spree.

Aryzta also named new independent board members — former McDonald’s USA president Michael Andres, Green Chile Foods Chairman Gregory Flack and Tim Lodge, a former chief financial officer at agribusiness company COFCO International — to stand for election at its coming annual general meeting on Nov. 1.

“Each brings significant and diverse industry experience which will be invaluable... as we deliver on what is a multi-year turnaround,” Aryzta Chairman Gary McGann said in a statement.

Director Charles Adair plans to retire.