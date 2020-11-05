Japan's Asahi says renewed lockdowns to hit Europe beer sales

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Asahi Group Holdings at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Asahi Group Holdings 2502.T, owner of Asahi Super Dry and global brands such as Peroni and Pilsner Urquell, said renewed lockdowns across Europe were likely to hit its beer sales in the region in the fourth quarter.

The company said its beer sales in Europe rose from year-ago levels in August and September as drinkers returned to bars after pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

A recent surge in infections and return of lockdowns in the region meant such improvements were unlikely to last, it said.

It also reported on Thursday its core operating profit for the nine months through September fell 20% from a year earlier to 131 billion yen ($1.26 billion).

($1 = 104.3800 yen)