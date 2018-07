TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Asahi Kasei Corp (3407.T) said on Thursday it would buy U.S. car interior maker Sage Automotive Interiors for $1.06 bln, including debt.

Asahi Kasei said the acquisition is aimed at strengthening its position in the car interior market. It said it would disclose the impact of the acquisition on its earnings as soon as it closes the deal, pending regulatory approval.