November 2, 2017 / 1:01 AM / in 32 minutes

Asatsu-DK says WPP agrees to terminate business alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese advertising agency Asatsu-DK Inc (9747.T) said on Thursday that WPP (WPP.L), its largest shareholder, has agreed to terminate its business alliance with the company.

The decision comes amid a $1.35 billion offer to buy Asatsu-DK from U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital. WPP and other Asatsu-DK shareholders have said the Bain offer significantly undervalues the Japanese company.

Asatsu-DK said last month it wanted to end its alliance with WPP and had asked it to tender its shares in the company to Bain.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
