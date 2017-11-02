FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WPP takes legal action in spat with Asatsu-DK over Bain offer
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 2, 2017 / 1:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

WPP takes legal action in spat with Asatsu-DK over Bain offer

Junko Fujita

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - An acrimonious spat between advertising giant WPP (WPP.L) and its partner Asatsu-DK Inc (9747.T) over a $1.35 billion offer for the Japanese firm from Bain Capital has deepened, with WPP saying it was taking legal action.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bain Capital is displayed on the screen during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Asatsu-DK is backing Bain’s offer, but WPP, its largest shareholder with a stake of about 25 percent, and other shareholders have said the bid significantly undervalues the company.

The world’s largest advertising group is seeking arbitration with a Japanese arbitration body and a preliminary injunction with the Tokyo District Court. In both cases it is asking for a declaration that Asatsu-DK’s termination of their business alliance was invalid.

It also said it wanted a declaration that Asatsu-DK had no right to request or require WPP to sell its shares in the Japanese firm.

Asatsu-DK said last month it wanted to end the alliance and had asked WPP to tender its shares in the company to Bain.

The Japanese firm said on Thursday in a statement that WPP had notified it on Wednesday that it was planning to terminate their alliance, accusing Asatsu-DK of breaching their agreement with a hedging contract it had entered into with Morgan Stanley.

Asatsu-DK added that it did believe it had breached their agreement with the hedging contract.

WPP and Asatsu-DK formed their alliance in 1998 to set up joint ventures, cultivate clients together, and exchanged equity stakes. Asatsu-DK owns 2.43 percent of WPP.

A representative for Bain was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.